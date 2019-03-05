|
CAMPBELL, Robert D. "Denny" Age 68, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 unexpectedly after a fall. He graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in 1969. Denny's entire career was spent in the printing industry. Fishing was his sport and he was devoted to the Cleveland Browns. Denny was preceded in death by his father, James R. "Bob" Campbell and a brother, Douglas. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Sink) Campbell; sister, Sue Campbell of CA; brother Randy Campbell of KY and a nephew, Jack Campbell. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH. Interment to follow at Castine Cemetery in Castine, OH. Those who wish to honor Denny's memory may give a gift to the . Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019