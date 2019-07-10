|
|
CAMPBELL, Robert "Bob" Age 92 of Oxford, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. He was born in Perry County, KY on August 18, 1926, the son of the late Sam and Polly Ann (Witt) Campbell. On February 13, 1973 he married Polina Marie Morris. Bob was a retired electrician having worked for his brother at Campbell Electric. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, Local IBEW 648, Oxford Masonic Lodge #67 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, Syrian Temple and was a Kentucky Colonel. Bob is survived by his wife Polina Marie Campbell; six children, Linda (Bobby) Murray, Carol (Kenneth) Wagers and Cherie Ann (Marty Webber), Donna Gayle (Joe Wuennemann) House, Robert A. (Kellie) Greathouse and Michael Scott (Amanda) Greathouse; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was also preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (Depew) Campbell and his 12 siblings. Visitation will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, with funeral ceremony to follow at 12pm. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on July 10, 2019