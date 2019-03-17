CARTER, Robert Eugene "Bob" Age 91 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Village at the Greene. He was born November 22, 1927 in Middlebourne, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Anna Carter. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Carter; sisters, Florence Carter, Leanna Carter, Alberta Carter-Carpenter; and brothers, John Carter, Frank Carter Jr.. Bob is survived by his daughter, Donna (James) West; son, Jack Reed; brother, Paul (Edith) Carter; grandchildren, Sabrina West, Samantha (Frank) Hull, Jackie Lee (Shari) Reed, Chad (Jenny) Reed; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He loved his family - especially the children. He was known for being a quiet man with a big heart. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary