CASPAR III, Robert L. "Bobby" Age 42, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born in Dayton on April 28, 1977, the son of Robert L. Caspar, Jr. and the late Linda C. Caspar, who passed away on October 30, 2018. Bobby is survived by his father, Robert L. Caspar, Jr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Annie (Caspar) and Tony Hurr; his nephew, Harlon and his niece, Lennon. He is also survived by his special friend, Danielle and her daughter, Brie as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Bobby was a graduate of Carroll High School, Class of 1995 and from Wright State University with his BSN. He was employed as a Unit Manager at The Koester Pavillion. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Entombment will be in Woodland Mausoleum at a later date. If desired, feel free to wear either Bobby's favorite color of purple or Bengal attire. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019