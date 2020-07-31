1/
Robert CASSITY
CASSITY, Robert Charles "Chuck" Age 67, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born on March 16, 1953, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Thomas & Wilma (McGuire) Cassity. He attended Northridge High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Thompson) Cassity; brothers, Tom and Paul Cassity and a sister, Donna Mathis. Burial will be at the VA National Cemetery, Dayton. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
