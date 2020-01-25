|
CHAMBERS, Robert Larry 88, of Fayetteville, NC passed away January 18, 2020 at his home. Larry was born January 13, 1932 to the late Bert Parrish and Mildred Parrish Chambers, in Apple Creek, Ohio. He is predeceased by one son, Tim Chambers. Larry leaves behind Patricia Barnard Chambers, his loving wife of 39 years; three children, Kathleen Smith of Dayton, Christopher Thomas and wife Michelle of Holly Springs, and Jill Christman and husband Sonny of Linden; grandchildren, Sean Smith and wife Christy and Molly Gross and husband Matthew, Justin Chambers; Samuel, Sophia, and Stella Christman; and Ashley and Casey Thomas; two great grandchildren, Lexi and Aiden; one sister Betty Jane Buirley, and many nieces and nephews. Larry was a kind and generous man who never met a stranger. He was a Korean War Veteran and served as a Police Officer in Dayton, Oh. He was the organizer of everything, and he loved his position as the adult sport supervisor for the Kettering Recreational League. He enjoyed watching basketball and baseball and his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. He spent many years playing softball and was a member of the Dayton Amateur Softball Hall of Fame, in Dayton, Ohio. He loved spending time with and supporting his grandchildren in their education and extracurricular activities. There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the families home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or by visiting www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate. Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake, NC is handling her arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020