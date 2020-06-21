Robert CHAPMAN

CHAPMAN, Robert Clark "Bobby" 59, of Springfield, passed away June 18, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1960 in Springfield. Bobby enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a Veteran on the United States Marine Corp. Survivors include his loving son and fiancee, Matthew Chapman and Chelsea Smith; one granddaughter, Adrienne Nicole Chapman; sisters, Kim (Rick) Montgomery and Janice (Monty) Williams; half-brother, Michael McCormick, uncle; Howard Folden and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen (Folden) Bethards and two brothers, Charles Folden and Jamie Pierce. Private services will be held for Bobby's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.