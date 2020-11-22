1/
CLEAR, Robert L. "Bob"

Age 84, of Brookville, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Salisbury. He was a longtime member of the Brookville Full Gospel Church of God & he retired from Estee Mold & Die. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years,

Shelby Clear; children, Connie (Steve) Fryman & Gary (Ann) Moore; grandchildren, Andrea, Andy (Maresa), Chris, Michael & Beth (Stephen); 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Klepinger and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
