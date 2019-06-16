COBB, Jr., Robert Earl "Bob" Age 77, of Hamilton passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Bob was born in Columbia, South Carolina on May 31, 1942 to the late Mildred Lewis and Robert Cobb Sr. Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Ester (Kay) Cobb, loving children Robby and Debbie Cobb, Angie and Rick Hammerly, Amy and Rob Chapman, David and Michelle Ritzie, Melissa and Rob Smith, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, long-time friend and sister-in-law Marty French, mother of his children Jackie Cobb, and beloved dog Lucy. Bob graduated from Ross High School. After high school, he worked as an electrician at the Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, Ohio for over 30 years. He also owned an independent electrical company called "Cobb Electric" for a number of years. After he retired from the Mound, Bob worked as an independent electrician for as long as he was able. Bob always liked to tinker and work on any type of machine. He was a firm believer of repairing, reusing, and repurposing before anyone heard of "being green". Bob was an avid sports fan. He was a fan of any sport his children/grandchildren played. But, the sport of baseball was nearest and dearest to his heart. He coached Robby's baseball teams from Farm League through Babe Ruth during the 1970s for the Lindenwald youth leagues at Joyce Park. His little league team won the Hamilton City Championship. Bob was a tireless supporter of his baseball players, taking kids to and from practice and games. He made it a point to have kids participate, learn, and grow through the game of baseball. Bob was a forever-fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the "Big Red Machine". Please join us in remembering Robert Cobb (Bob) as we celebrate his life: Date: Friday, July 26th Time: 5:00-8:00 P.M. Michael J. Colligan Lodge Located in Veterans Park (Hillcrest Park) 20 New London Road Hamilton, OH 45013 Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary