Robert COBURN
1922 - 2020
COBURN, Robert C. 98, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born February 22, 1922, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert & Mary (Clark) Coburn. He was a U.S. Army WWII veteran and retired from Sears. He is survived by his wife, Betty Coburn; two sons, Steve (Linda) Coburn, Jeff (Karen) Coburn; 5 grandchildren, Jason, Laura, Jacob, Tonya & James; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth (Coburn) Maxton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Max & Kenny Coburn. Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Carlisle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
