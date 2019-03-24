COLLINS, Jr., Robert G. Age 75, of Hamilton passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert and Alberta (nee Arrasmith) Collins, Sr. On October 24, 1964; in Delhi, Ohio he married Kimmerlee J. Reynolds, which she survives him. He is also survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Collins (fianc? Patrick McNally and formerly married to Mark Hoeweler) and Emily Huss (Kenneth); his grandchildren, Nathan Hoeweler, Morgan Hoeweler, Austin Hoeweler, Evan Huss and Nolan Huss; sister, Patricia Roth (David) and brother, Edward Collins and many other loving family and close friends. Robert was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamilton, Ohio where he served as Warden, Vestry member, Mission organizer, and committed Usher. He immensely enjoyed and found peace in the mission to the Navajo Reservation. Robert was also,, a member of The Caledonian Society of Cincinnati where he served as the organizations 81st President; Member of the Losantiville Highlanders. Service will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00 pm at Basil 1791, 241 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. ALL are welcome. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest donations be made to The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in support of scholarships for kids. Their address is 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary