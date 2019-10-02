|
|
COLLINS, Robert Lee Age 77, passed away peacefully with his daughter, Tracy, by his side at their home in San Tan Valley, Arizona on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Robert (Bob) Collins was born on January 9, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to Robert Henry Collins and Ilo Maxine Collins (Shoemaker). Bob was a high school graduate from Tecumseh High School in 1960. He also served in the US Air Force from July 1960 until his honorable discharge in April 1964. After the Air Force, he worked for Southern Bell/Mountain Bell/US West until his retirement in 1985. After his retirement, he began a second career in law enforcement where he worked for The Park County Colorado Sheriff's Department as a Deputy as well as a police officer in Fairplay, Colorado. Bob lived life to the fullest working in law enfor cement, flying planes, fishing in his boat, and driving classic cars. Bob is survived by his children Robert Collins (Kellie), Michelle Marone, and Tracy Carlson, his grandchildren Mifaunwy (Faun) Collins, Chelsie Carlson, Vince Marone, Abigail Carlson, Nick Marone, and Kaylee Marone, as well as his cousins Jerry and John Shoemaker. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert H. Collins in 1963, his brother, James Collins in 2015, and his mother, Ilo M. Collins (Shoemaker) in 2016. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 4th at 10:30 at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019