COLLINS, Robert L. Age 65, of Franklin went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. Rob was born in West Union, OH on January 9, 1955 to the late Walter Taft Collins & Myrtle Marie (Shelton) Hardin. In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his stepfather that raised him, Russell Hardin; sisters, Myrtle Ann Collins and Carrie Sue Carpenter; and brothers, Walter Taft Collins Jr., Mickey Collins, Johnny Collins and Ronnie Collins. Rob is survived by his significant others, Barry Reese and Jay Davidson Jr.; brother, Carl Collins; sisters, Joyce Byers, Mary Adamson and Barbara Barnett; sister-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Poteet; brother-in-law, Marcus Reese; beloved dogs Tinker, Gabbie and Trudie and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rob enjoyed gardening, woodworking and cooking. Services will be private. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020