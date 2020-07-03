1/
Robert CONNER
1930 - 2020
CONNER, Robert Dudley 89, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born August 27, 1930, in Winchester, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter & Ada Garr Conner. He was a retired carpenter. He is survived by four sons, Larry (Shirley) Conner, Philip Conner, Robert (Penny) Conner & Michael Conner; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Conner; and a daughter, Lisa Conner. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 3, 2020.
