Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hillsboro Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert COPELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert COPELAND


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert COPELAND Obituary
COPELAND, Robert Loyal "Bob" Age 81, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on February 17, 2020 at Brookdale Retirement Community in Springdale. He was born on September 20, 1938 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of James and Wilma (Dick) Copeland. He graduated from Miami University and worked for 31 years as a teacher at Princeton Junior High School. He also farmed for 41 years and was a lifelong member of the Farm Bureau and was a past president. Robert was a devoted servant of Morgan Township. He was a Morgan Township Trustee for over 20 years and served on many boards and committees. He loved riding his Harley motorcycles and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, Robert "Bo" (Paula) Copeland, Jr. and Jeff (Amy) Copeland; 17 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Chandler; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 am at the funeral home with burial following in Hillsboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Okeana United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -