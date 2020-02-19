|
|
COPELAND, Robert Loyal "Bob" Age 81, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on February 17, 2020 at Brookdale Retirement Community in Springdale. He was born on September 20, 1938 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of James and Wilma (Dick) Copeland. He graduated from Miami University and worked for 31 years as a teacher at Princeton Junior High School. He also farmed for 41 years and was a lifelong member of the Farm Bureau and was a past president. Robert was a devoted servant of Morgan Township. He was a Morgan Township Trustee for over 20 years and served on many boards and committees. He loved riding his Harley motorcycles and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, Robert "Bo" (Paula) Copeland, Jr. and Jeff (Amy) Copeland; 17 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Chandler; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 am at the funeral home with burial following in Hillsboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Okeana United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020