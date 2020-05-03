|
|
CRAWFORD, Robert "Terry" 75, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Terry was the son of Bud and Louise Crawford, all lifelong residents of Beavercreek, Ohio. Terry became a member of the Kettering police department in 1968 and retired in 1994. He completed his bachelor's degree in 1993 followed by his master's degree at University of Dayton. Terry is survived by his sister Diane Crawford Ball, his niece Alexis Martina, his nephew Robert Stern, and his cousin, Steve Wolf. Due to corona virus restrictions, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Private interment will be at Mt Zion Park Cemetery. A memorial may be scheduled in a few months if conditions permit. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Cancer Research Institute. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020