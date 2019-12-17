Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Crimes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Crimes Obituary
CRIMES, II, Robert E. Born October 22, 1944, parted on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Virginia Crimes; brother, Lawrence Crimes; son, Rodney Crimes. He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Dorothy Crimes; devoted sister, Linda Penick (Gerald); sons, Anthony Crimes, Robert Cameron (Angelique); sister-in-law, Mary Forbes; nephews, Gerald, Eric and Anthony Penick, Darryl Brooks; nieces, Natashia Mezni, Miracle Crimes; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren including special great grandchild, Jacey Crimes, and friends. Service 1 pm Wednesday, December 18, at Ethan Temple S.D.A. Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -