CRIMES, II, Robert E. Born October 22, 1944, parted on December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Virginia Crimes; brother, Lawrence Crimes; son, Rodney Crimes. He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Dorothy Crimes; devoted sister, Linda Penick (Gerald); sons, Anthony Crimes, Robert Cameron (Angelique); sister-in-law, Mary Forbes; nephews, Gerald, Eric and Anthony Penick, Darryl Brooks; nieces, Natashia Mezni, Miracle Crimes; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren including special great grandchild, Jacey Crimes, and friends. Service 1 pm Wednesday, December 18, at Ethan Temple S.D.A. Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019