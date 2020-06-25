Robert CRONAN

CRONAN, Robert W. "Bob" Age 80, of Camden, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born December 28, 1938, in Etowah, Tennessee, to the late Jacob N. and Estell V. (Pell) Cronan. Bob is survived by his loving wife, of 62 years, Donna; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert C. and Snow Cronan of Carlisle and Donald W. Cronan of Gratis; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 7 brothers and sisters. He had worked for Woody's Bakery where he was known as "Bobby the Baker," and retired from Harrison Radiator after 30 years of service. Bob was a 37-year member of the Eastern Star Lodge #55 in Franklin. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www. BalesFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.