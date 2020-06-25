Robert CRONAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRONAN, Robert W. "Bob" Age 80, of Camden, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born December 28, 1938, in Etowah, Tennessee, to the late Jacob N. and Estell V. (Pell) Cronan. Bob is survived by his loving wife, of 62 years, Donna; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert C. and Snow Cronan of Carlisle and Donald W. Cronan of Gratis; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 7 brothers and sisters. He had worked for Woody's Bakery where he was known as "Bobby the Baker," and retired from Harrison Radiator after 30 years of service. Bob was a 37-year member of the Eastern Star Lodge #55 in Franklin. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 27 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www. BalesFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved