Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
Robert CROUCH


1931 - 2020
Robert CROUCH Obituary
CROUCH, Robert Edward "Bob" Age 88 of Centerville, passed away January 27, 2020. Robert was born December 26, 1931 in Burrville, TN, to George and Edith (Searcy) Crouch. He attended Roosevelt High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the S.S Salisbury Sound. Bob loved playing softball when he was younger, enjoyed hunting and fishing was an avid Bengals fan. He liked to go to Lake Erie and Canada for fishing and love to go to Longboat Key with his family. He often recalled his years as a Centerville Wee Elks Football Coach as some of his best years with the kids he loved so much. Bob was a kind and warm person, who never met a stranger. He was full of life and lit up a room when he walked in. Bob was a devoted family man, enjoying nothing more than to spend time with those he loved most. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat and his brother Ronnie. Bob is survived by his daughters Cathy Convery and Cindy (Randy Welch) Heit-Welch; grandchildren Cara (Matthew) Miller, Corey (Kristin) Heit, and Nathan (Erin) Welch, and great-grandchildren Camden, Lily, and Jack. A visitation will be held Friday, January 31 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00am, also held at Routsong Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
