CUNNINGHAM, IV, Robert F. Age 68 passed away at the VA hospital in Lexington, KY on October 6, 2019. Bob was born to Robert and Mary Jane (Leyes) Cunningham on January 1, 1951 in Dayton Ohio. Bob attended the University of Notre Dame and served as a meteorologist in the US Air Force. After military service, Bob worked in photography and printing. Bob is survived by his siblings; Mike (JoAnne) Cunningham, Mary (Phil) Dean and Kathleen Bolton, several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019