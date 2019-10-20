Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert CUNNINGHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert CUNNINGHAM Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, IV, Robert F. Age 68 passed away at the VA hospital in Lexington, KY on October 6, 2019. Bob was born to Robert and Mary Jane (Leyes) Cunningham on January 1, 1951 in Dayton Ohio. Bob attended the University of Notre Dame and served as a meteorologist in the US Air Force. After military service, Bob worked in photography and printing. Bob is survived by his siblings; Mike (JoAnne) Cunningham, Mary (Phil) Dean and Kathleen Bolton, several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.