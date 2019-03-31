DANENHAUER, Robert A. Age 95 of Morgan Township passed away on March 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1924 in St. Bernard, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Mathilda (Ebenhack) Danenhauer. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School and later studied Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. Robert was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer at G.E. for over 30 years. On April 15, 1947 he married Helen "Jerri" Furstenau and together they had two children. Robert was a member of the Queen City Dog Training Club and Victory Aviation. He was a volunteer at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and was also an AARP Tax volunteer. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Richard) DeBella and daughter-in-law, Karen Danenhauer; grandchildren, Anthony DeBella, Olivia, Max, Natalie, and Rose Danenhauer; his nephews, Doug, Colin, and Brian Gordon; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son David Danenhauer, and his sister, Joyce Gordon. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10AM until the time of Funeral service at 12PM. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorials may be made to the or Queen City Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary