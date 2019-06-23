Home

DAUGHERTY, Robert W. "Bob" Age 68, of Huber Heights, OH passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Kettering Hospital. Bob was born December 23, 1950 in Dayton, OH. He attended school in Kettering, Oh and graduated from Fairmont East in 1969. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1970 and served 6 years in the Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ethel Daugherty, and his brother, Donnie Ray Daugherty. Survived by his wife, Sheryl; 3 children and a step-son, Leslie (Steve) Bickett, Sean Daugherty, Kelly (Tyler) VonderBrink, and Jesse Sam; 3 grandchildren, Jordan Daugherty, Jacob (Ashley Hughes, fianc?e) Daugherty, and Nolan VonderBrink; 2 great-children, Alexander "Xander" Daugherty and Olivia "Livvy" Hughes, 2 brothers, Paul (Sheila) Daugherty and Patrick Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm with funeral services immediately following at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jim Gifford from First Baptist Church of Kettering officiating. Internment will be at Bethel Cemetery, Bethel, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Kettering Medical Center Foundation - Cancer Care. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
