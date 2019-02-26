DAVIS, Robert H. Age 78, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born on September 7, 1940 in Kayjay, Kentucky to the late Clyde Davis and Edith {Logan} Burnett. Robert served as a pastor in the Church of God from 1970 until 2001. Those he served knew him as a kind, compassionate, loving pastor, with a heart for children. Robert was loved by everyone. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking, and with a twinkle in his eye, the occasional prank. Robert loved spending time with his family, especially their annual trip to Gatlinburg. He is survived by his wife Lois {Jarvis} Davis; sons Michael (Tania) Davis and Bj (Carrie) Davis; grandchildren William-Robert Jonathon (Cindy) Davis, Copeland (Elise) Davis, Conner Davis, Emma Catherine Davis; one great grandchild Rhodes Ableton Davis; siblings Anna Lois (Gary) Bedford and Don Davis; nieces Diane, Heidi, Jocelyn, Sarah; and nephew Louis. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Faye {Davis} Rothman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Robert believed that the life he lived preached more than a funeral sermon ever could; his life was his sermon. Therefore, there will be no funeral, but visitation to celebrate his life and legacy will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Hamilton Church of God. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary