Robert DAWSON

DAWSON, Robert P. "Bob" Age 86, of Centerville, Ohio passed away June 3, 2020. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lillian Dawson, and his brother, Rodney Dawson. Robert leaves behind his wife, Sarah of Centerville, Ohio, his 3 children and 2 step-daughters, Russel (Tracy) Dawson, Julie (Terry) Burden, Chris (Steve) Kline, Kimmy (Mark) Phillips and Patti (Todd) Clift. Robert had 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Bob retired from Defense Electronic Supply Center, after 37 years, and retired from Sugarcreek Park District, after 5 years. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Crossroads Hospice, in Bob's memory. To share a memory of Bob or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.