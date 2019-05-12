Resources More Obituaries for Robert DEAL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert DEAL

DEAL, Robert Edward "Ed" Of Oakwood, born November 7th, 1931 in Mullens West Virginia passed away peacefully April 15th surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Grace Deal, his sister Jackie Dunn, and daughter-in-law Janette Johnson Deal. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Spicer Deal, three children, Kevin (Amy), Kelley, Kim Deal and three grandchildren Rebecca, Grace, Robert Edward II Deal, two brothers James (Dorothy) and Richard (Crystal) Deal, many nieces and nephews, good friend Kyle Rector, and doting caregivers Joanna Little and Kayla Topolsky . Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most caring and intelligent leaders in his community. Ed led by example and was considered the definition of integrity. Ed was born and raised in the mountains of West Virginia. Like his mother he was a voracious reader. Ed skipped two grades and graduated high school at sixteen. He worked odd jobs like "making gravel" from rocks for driveways. This involved swinging a sledge hammer to "make little ones out of big ones." He was also a coal miner. Ed volunteered for the Korean war. He wanted to be a tail gunner but did too well on his aptitude test. He was assigned to USAF radar school after which he shipped off to Japan to repair fighter jets. After the war he made his way back to West Virginia where he met the woman who would "light up his world," whom he called, "Babe." They were married September 7th, 1956. Ed used the GI bill to attend Marshall University. He initially wanted to become a journalist but again did too well in his aptitude tests and wound up graduating with a BS in Physics. After graduation he taught high school math and eventually found his way to Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he spent thirty years as a civil servant ultimately retiring as the Director for the Mission Avionics Division of the Air Force Wright Aeronautical Laboratory. Ed was considered at one time to be the foremost authority on laser physics in the world. His accomplishments included the development of the U2 high reconnaissance camera used to take photos of Soviet missiles during the Cuban missile crisis. He also helped develop laser guided munitions and cruise missile target identification. His patents include the laser based Corner Cube Reflector extraction method for retrieving downed pilots and the Zero Field MASER. The latter of which was of such significance that Ed was required to personally "educate" the inventor of the hydrogen bomb, Dr. Edward Teller on his MASER work. Ed was responsible for some of the most significant advances in military weapons in the world. He was also recognized for his efforts in advancing women in the work place and was awarded the nation's Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award. He was inducted into the Mullens High School Hall of Fame. Ed was a painter, a Pee Wee football coach, and a lover of music. In the 90's he appeared in MTV music videos and was a touring crew member for the Nirvana/Breeders, In Utero, tour. But most importantly Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a loving caregiver to his wife, Ann, who has lived with Alzheimer's for many years. He is missed. Family will receive guests from 11:30-12:30 Saturday, May 18, 2019 at David's Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton OH 45429. A brief service will immediately follow with all welcome to gather afterwards in the "Gathering Room." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019