|
|
DICE, Jr., Robert C. "Bob" A computer engineer and life-long resident of Centerville, OH passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 76 after a brave battle with lung cancer. He was the widower of Carol Stuart Dice, and they shared 35 years of loving marriage. Bob was the son of Phyllis (nee Swango) and Robert C. Dice, Sr. He attended Centerville High School and Purdue University with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for IBM immediately out of college and ultimately founded his own Information Systems computer company. He was a pioneer in the use of the mainframe computer and eventually, personal computer applications. He was an avid lover of travel, cooking, golf, family, learning, and cats. He will always be remembered for his wisdom, wit, advice and willingness to help. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Bob is survived by his son, Robert C. (Dawn) Dice, III, step-daughter, Sheryl McMillan, grandson Blake H. Dice, brother Jerry (Barb) Dice, former spouse Jean Pirnia, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. His beloved parents precede him in death. His wishes were to be remembered by celebratory thoughts of times shared in life in lieu of a formal gathering or service. Memorial tributes and donations in his honor may be made to: Cozy Cat Cottage Adoption Center, P.O. Box 283, Powell, OH 43065-0283 Cozycatcottage.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019