DIEHL, Robert Carl "Bob" 66, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. In 2017, Bob suffered a severe stroke that put him in a battle for his life and the three years following showed the grit and determination we all knew Bob had and now he can rest. He was born on January 3, 1954, in San Diego, California, the son of the late William P. Diehl and Sandra Y. (Bolen) Arnold. Bob retired from Local 162 Plumber and Pipefitters. He enjoyed golf and in his earlier years was very involved in the union's softball team. Bob never met a stranger and truly enjoyed talking to people and getting to know them. He also was known to be an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sue Ann Diehl, one sister, Kelly (Chuck) Frasure, step-mother, Marie Diehl, brother-in-law, Mark (Susan) Schaffner, two nephews: Sam (Traci), Zach (Jamie); niece, Kasey (Tomas), and great nieces: Brooklyn, Madison and Kinsley; and best friend, Phil Hartje. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 1-2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 18, 2020