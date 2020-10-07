1/1
Robert DILLARD
1926 - 2020
DILLARD, Robert W. Born April 5, 1926, in Scottsboro, AL, to George W. Dillard and Cora Doss, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was a WWII veteran. He retired from GHR Foundry and the Veterans Administration. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Arleania V. Dillard; grandsons, Alex and Luther Jr. Dillard; companion, Willia Wilson. Survived by his children, Luther Sr. (Julie), Oscar and Theresa Dillard; stepson, Robert Young; spiritual son, Larry Postel; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Thursday, October 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
