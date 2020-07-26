1/
Robert DOUGLAS
1935 - 2020
DOUGLAS, Robert P. Age 85, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. He was born January 18, 1935, to the late Russell and Mable (William) Douglas. Robert is preceded in death by his son, Melvin Douglas; daughter, Denise Douglas; and brother, Carl Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Reva; sons, Robert P. Douglas, Jr., Ronald (Stacy) Douglas, Keith Lee Douglas; sister-in-law, Olive Douglas; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews as well asgreat-nieces and nephews; and special friends, David (Christy) Scott and John (Gloria) Pamtlin. Robert worked for General Motors for 30 years in Moraine, Ohio. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. What Robert loved most was to spend time surrounded by his loving family. Care entrusted to JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
322 West Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
(937) 399-2811
