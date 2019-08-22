|
DOWLER, Robert E. Age 80 of West Carrollton passed away at home Sunday evening August 18, 2019. Bob was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Independence. Bob retired as a Police Officer with the City of West Carrollton. Memberships included the F.O.P. and Past Master of Solar Lodge F.&A.M.. Bob loved his Harley Davidsons and the time he spent in the sky as a pilot. Preceded in death by his parents; George and Ada (Horner) Dowler, siblings; Jim Dowler, Jack Dowler, Mary Anders, Barbara Chaloupek, Peggy Thomas and Tom Dowler. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beverly (Clemons) Dowler, sister, Saundra Ligon, in-laws; Tami Boring, Eugene and Patty Clemmons and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday August 24, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the West Carrollton V.F.W. Post 3438, 5441 MARINA DR., WEST CARROLLTON, OH 45449. Services will start at 3 p.m. with reflections of Bob's life by his nephew Marty Thomas. The celebration will continue until 5 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429 or . A special Thank You to everyone who helped Bob through this journey, especially Dr. Steve Dona. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019