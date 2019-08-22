Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Carrollton V.F.W. Post 3438
5441 MARINA DR.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DOWLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert DOWLER Obituary
DOWLER, Robert E. Age 80 of West Carrollton passed away at home Sunday evening August 18, 2019. Bob was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Independence. Bob retired as a Police Officer with the City of West Carrollton. Memberships included the F.O.P. and Past Master of Solar Lodge F.&A.M.. Bob loved his Harley Davidsons and the time he spent in the sky as a pilot. Preceded in death by his parents; George and Ada (Horner) Dowler, siblings; Jim Dowler, Jack Dowler, Mary Anders, Barbara Chaloupek, Peggy Thomas and Tom Dowler. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beverly (Clemons) Dowler, sister, Saundra Ligon, in-laws; Tami Boring, Eugene and Patty Clemmons and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday August 24, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the West Carrollton V.F.W. Post 3438, 5441 MARINA DR., WEST CARROLLTON, OH 45449. Services will start at 3 p.m. with reflections of Bob's life by his nephew Marty Thomas. The celebration will continue until 5 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429 or . A special Thank You to everyone who helped Bob through this journey, especially Dr. Steve Dona. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now