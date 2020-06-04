DREES, Robert B. 57, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Dayton, to the late Harold and Charlene (Hanfelder) Drees. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawna. Bob was a 1982, graduate of Carroll High School. He is survived by his three children, Matthew (Jamie Aubin), Brian (Sarah Schock) and Stacey (James) Kittle. Also surviving are his brother, David (Cindy); sisters, Paula Flannery and Susan, as well as several nieces and nephew. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Roger Lampe, Arlen (Allie) Lampe, and Melissa (Sean) Poff and several step grandchildren. Bob has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial service is planned for a later time. Charitable donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, Alpha-1 Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.