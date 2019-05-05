Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DUELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert DUELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert DUELL Obituary
DUELL, Robert T. 66, of Moraine, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1st at home. He is survived by 1 uncle, Dale Lineback (Sherry), 2 brothers, Steve (Jan), Dan (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was always a happy, upbeat person. He left his body to Wright State Medical School. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hellan, Dr. Jain and all the nurses at the Kettering Cancer Center and Kettering Homecare for all the support and care they provided him.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.