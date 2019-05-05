|
DUELL, Robert T. 66, of Moraine, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1st at home. He is survived by 1 uncle, Dale Lineback (Sherry), 2 brothers, Steve (Jan), Dan (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was always a happy, upbeat person. He left his body to Wright State Medical School. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hellan, Dr. Jain and all the nurses at the Kettering Cancer Center and Kettering Homecare for all the support and care they provided him.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019