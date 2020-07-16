1/
Robert DUFF
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
DUFF, Robert "Bob" T. Ret. Lt. Colonel USAF, Robert T. "Bob" Duff, age 97 of Oakwood, passed away at his home Monday, July 13, 2020. Bob was born April 30, 1923, in Pomona, CA, to Emerson and Hazel (Cassell) Duff. He graduated from Citrus Union High School in CA and studied architecture at the University of Southern California, graduating also from AFIT Training with Industry at Lockheed Corp. Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II as a B-17 pilot, with 19 missions, retiring after 27 years. After retirement, he went on to work in the construction, engineering, and contract administration field. Bob was a member of the Frank P. Lahm Daedalian. He is preceded in death by his parents; children, John, Mary, Michael, Kathryn Hardie, and David Duff; brother, Emerson Lamont Duff, Jr. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy; son, Thomas (Kimberly) Duff; grandchildren, Johnathan, Emily, Sara, Connor, Riley Duff, and Caroline Hardie; son-in-law, Jeffrey Hardie, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton and to Lonnie. A visitation will be held Monday, July 20 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00am at St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Condolences may be sent to the famly and a link to the live streamed services will be added to Robert's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Albert The Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
