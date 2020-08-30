1/
Robert DWIGHT
1935 - 2020
DWIGHT Ph.D.,The Rev. Robert B. Died on August 22, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Visalia CA, December 18, 1935, to Marian Bolman and Herbert MacGilvray Dwight. Bob has one brother Herbert Dwight, Jr. (Jane). Bob loved his daily run to Ghost light coffee and Dorothy Lane Market, books, bookstores, writing sermons, Paul Tillich, baseball, '49ers, Buster Bars at the Dairy Queen, long walks with his daughter Megan, caring for his pets, trips to London, California, West Virginia, classical music & WGUC FM, all his dear, dear friends at Christ Church and beyond. But most of all, he loved and was deeply loved by his family. He was a loving partner and companion to Rose Bowen Dwight, his wife since 1962. He was a devoted father to his two daughters, Megan MacGilvray Dwight Johnson, M.D. (Steve), Studio City, CA and Carson Anne Dwight (deceased) and loving "Poppy" to four grandchildren, Cameron Roberts (his father Kenneth Roberts), Julian Johnson, Tiana Dwight, and Josie Johnson. He was ever kind, caring, gentle, and thoughtful. He was as dependable as the day is long. Although he was a quiet man, he loved to strike up a friendly conversation with everyone he met on his daily rounds. While he loved serious, even grim, literature, he was also the first to laugh at a really outrageous Saturday Night Live skit. Friends and even people who only knew him briefly felt connected with and understood by him. Soothing words from him could reassure almost any anxiety. He graduated from Stanford University '58 where he played varsity baseball, and served a short time in the U.S. Army in the basement of the Pentagon. He attended The Church Divinity School of the Pacific B.A, '62 and was ordained an Episcopal Priest in 1962 in the Diocese of Oregon. He was priest in charge of the Church of the Resurrection, in Eugene, and then obtained a Ph.D. in Psychology in 1972 from the University of Oregon. He retired from Good Samaritan Hospital as a Psychologist. Then worked as a clinical psychologist with the Wright State University Division of Applied Psychology. For years he assisted parishes in the Diocese of Southern Ohio as an Interim or Priest in Charge, always helping out at Christ Episcopal Church, Dayton. Bob will be interred in a private service in the columbarium at Christ Church with the assistance of The Rev. John Paddock Ph.D. A Celebration of Life will occur after the corona virus is contained. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
