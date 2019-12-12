|
EARLY, Robert Age 85 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Forest & Edna Marie Early; sister and brother in law, Ruth & Edward Hiehle and brother, Lester Early. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Early; nieces, Patricia (Dave) Drennen; Leslie Church- Krabacher; nephews, Edward (Cynthia) Hiehle, Dan Church, Scott (Karen) Church and Randy Church as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Bob worked for Appleton Paper Mill in West Carrollton for 39 years before his retirement. Bob served in United States Army from 1957 to 1959 and was in the U.S. Army Corps Reserve from 1959 to 1963. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob and Mary learned to play golf together and traveled to numerous places throughout the country. Interment will take place at a later date, at Heritage Hills at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019