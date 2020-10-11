1/1
Robert EASON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EASON, Jr., Robert L. Age 90 of Dayton departed October 3, 2020. A devoted member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, serving on the Usher & Deacon Boards. A retiree of General Motors. Preceded in death by wife Ellen B. Eason; parents Robert L. Sr. and Clara Eason; daughter Angela; sons Ronnie and Russell; granddaughter Natasha; 6 siblings. He leaves daughter Katherine; 2 sons Paul and Daniel; grandchildren; brother Sylvester Eason; sister Alice (Eason) Steele; other relatives and special friends..Visitation 10-11AM Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service 11AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved