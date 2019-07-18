Home

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Robert EDWARDS
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Robert EDWARDS


1942 - 2019
Robert EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS, Robert "Bob" Age 77, of Cumming, Georgia passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019. Robert was a retired Fire Captain from Oakwood, Ohio, a retired Fire Chief from Mad River Township, Ohio, and a retired Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and his loving wife Judith Theresa Edwards. Robert is survived by his sons Todd (Kathy) Edwards, of Cumming, Georgia, and Chris (Becky) Edwards, of Waxhall, North Carolina; daughter Michelle Budak, of Saint Paul Park, Minnesota; grandchildren Matthew Edwards, Jordan Edwards, Zach Edwards, Christopher Bowling, Gavin Edwards and Grayson Edwards; sister Carol (Steve) Belok, sister-in law Joyce (Gene) Tuxhorn and niece Keri (Jason) Mason-Punyahorta. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10am - 11:00am with a Memorial Service following at 11:00am, located in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, (www.mcdonaldandson.com 770-886-9899), 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. The family invites everyone to join them immediately afterwards for a Celebration of Life at the home of Todd & Kathy Edwards, 3955 New Salem Court, Cumming, Georgia 30040. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. https://tunnel2towers.org/
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
