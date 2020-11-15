1/1
Rev. Robert EDWARDS Jr.
EDWARDS, Jr.,

Rev. Robert L.

Age 91 of Kettering, passed away on November 1, 2020. Bob was born in Science Hill, Kentucky, on February 1, 1929, to Robert and Edythe Edwards. Bob graduated from Lockland High School in 1947. He went on to receive a Bachelor's

Degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais,

Illinois. Bob was inducted into the United States Army and served in the Medical Corps. He spent 18 months in Korea and was awarded the Korean War Ambassador for Peace Medal. After the service Bob attended and graduated from McCormick Theological Seminary in

Chicago, Illinois, with a Masters of Divinity Degree. He was

ordained to the Gospel Ministry in 1960. He was pastor of the New Jersey Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, Ohio, and the

Corinth Presbyterian Church in Dayton Ohio. Bob served as

Executive Presbyter of the Miami Valley Presbytery for 27 years. For 7 of these years he established a partnership with Churches in Ghana, West Africa, that were in need of schools, wells, and health clinics. The work he started all those years ago continues to thrive in these communities and continues to bring basic human needs to the people of this region. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Norma Jean Huber. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, his daughter Marsha (Eric) Vaughter, Robert III (Jennifer)

Edwards, and Melissa (James) Coon. He is also survived by Marilyn's children, Debra and Dennis Oberhauser, Mark and Lorrie Siegwarth, and Scot and Gretchen Siegwarth along with 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, attendance at the services will be private for family but will be streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/vLg4TeuGa5A or visiting https://www.bellbrookpc.com/worship.html and clicking the button for Bob's service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown at www.yourhometownhospice.org. Online condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
