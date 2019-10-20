|
EGELSTON, Robert L. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital Fairfield on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bob was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 19, 1935 to Robert W. and Lydia (nee Van Winkle) Egleston. On February 8, 1958, he married the love of his life Vida Floyd. Bob retired after 30 years of service, between Columbia Shell, Bob's Mobil and Chevron. Bob will be remembered for his humor and his love for his daughter and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vida Egelston; his daughter, Teresa Ballinger; his grandchildren, Heather (Donald) Depew, Casey (Brian) Imfeld and Rob (Sheila Robinson) Ballinger; his great grandchildren, Elijah, Davis, Aubrey and Sophia; his siblings, LaVerne (Gene) Carr and Charles (Joyce) Egelston; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his twin daughters, Aletha and Althea; and his siblings, Joseph (Pat) Egelston, Pauline Croucher and Helen (Bill) Rish. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2019