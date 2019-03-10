ELDRIDGE, Robert Charles 92, of Carlisle, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Dayton, OH on February 7, 1927 as the oldest child of Alonzo & Lorraine (Umpenhour) Eldridge. He was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School and went on to work 35 years at Dayton Press (McCall Corp). Bob's work career was interrupted while he became a soldier in the U.S. Army during WWII. In 1950 Bob married the love of his life, Lois Barnhart and settled down in Germantown where they began their life together. Bob loved being outdoors, playing cards, woodworking, gardening, boating, camping and fishing. He could fix or build anything you needed! Personally Bob was quiet, funny, loving and smart. He was also an honest, caring and reliable man who was always there for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gene & Jack; sisters, Patricia & Karen. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois (Barnhart) Eldridge; his children, Connie (Timothy Lyninger) Abner, Greg (Daphne) Eldridge, Jim Eldridge, and Gary Eldridge; his grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey), Mandi (Matt), Lindsay (Nathan), Christopher (Rachel) & Emily; his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cory, Olivia, Laurali & Caty; his great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Xaedyn & Caeson; and his sisters, Joanne Berger and Mary Gracian. The family would like to thank Bob's caregivers along with the staff at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for the wonderful care during his illness. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday March 12, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Rich Luh officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church in Germantown. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary