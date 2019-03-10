Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
Robert ELDRIDGE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ELDRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert ELDRIDGE


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert ELDRIDGE Obituary
ELDRIDGE, Robert Charles 92, of Carlisle, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Dayton, OH on February 7, 1927 as the oldest child of Alonzo & Lorraine (Umpenhour) Eldridge. He was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School and went on to work 35 years at Dayton Press (McCall Corp). Bob's work career was interrupted while he became a soldier in the U.S. Army during WWII. In 1950 Bob married the love of his life, Lois Barnhart and settled down in Germantown where they began their life together. Bob loved being outdoors, playing cards, woodworking, gardening, boating, camping and fishing. He could fix or build anything you needed! Personally Bob was quiet, funny, loving and smart. He was also an honest, caring and reliable man who was always there for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gene & Jack; sisters, Patricia & Karen. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois (Barnhart) Eldridge; his children, Connie (Timothy Lyninger) Abner, Greg (Daphne) Eldridge, Jim Eldridge, and Gary Eldridge; his grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey), Mandi (Matt), Lindsay (Nathan), Christopher (Rachel) & Emily; his great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cory, Olivia, Laurali & Caty; his great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Xaedyn & Caeson; and his sisters, Joanne Berger and Mary Gracian. The family would like to thank Bob's caregivers along with the staff at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties for the wonderful care during his illness. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday March 12, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Rich Luh officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church in Germantown.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now