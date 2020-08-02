1/1
ROBERT ELDRIDGE
1946 - 2020
ELDRIDGE, Robert Robert Eldridge, 73, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 19, 1946, in Lawrence County, Kentucky, the son of Acia and Roda (Maxie) Eldridge. Mr. Eldridge enjoyed fishing, hunting, his play station and spending time with his grandchildren. He had been employed at O. S. Kelly and was retired from A-1 Propane. Survivors include his children: Rhoda VanHoose, Emma (James) Wolfcomer, Robert M. ((Rhonda) Eldridge, Timothy (Claude) Eldridge, Amanda (Daniel) Massie, Anthony (Sarah) Eldridge; 25 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ira Eldridge, Clyde (Dorothy) Eldridge, Victor Eldridge, Nettie Eldridge, Zell Tolliver and Grettia Miller; special friends, Joseph VanHoose, LeRoy Abston and Jessica Davis; former wife, Rita Lafferty and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Michelle Wolfcomer and Dylan Massie; three great-grandchildren, Kody Eldridge Jr., Dakota and December Gorman; and siblings, Kendrick Eldridge, Gladys Ison, Elizabeth Maxie, Paula Jean Eldridge and Mary Alice Salyers. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the Life In Christ Community Church, 1100 Sunset Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Pastor Miguel Ten will be officiating the services. Please wear a mask. Arrangements are being handed by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Life In Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
