1/1
Robert EWING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EWING, Robert L. Robert L. Ewing, age 75, of Springfield, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Moline, Illinois, on November 14, 1944, son of the late Earl L. and Gladys I. (Utter) Ewing. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 and a half years, Sharon K. (Kunkle) Ewing; daughters, Kristy Lester and Lori (Rick) Policy; grandchildren, Michael, Matheu, Marissa (Kyle), Jarrod (Dora), Jake and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alisia, Jaison, Shawn Michael, Troy, Matthias and Elisha. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Day. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Marvel Officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 11:30, Tuesday morning. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved