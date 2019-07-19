FAIRBANK, Jr., Robert L. Passed away at the age of 81 on July 16, 2019 at , Ohio. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio June 17, 1938 to the late Robert L. and Dorothy "Dode" Fairbank (nee Tomkinson). He graduated from University School in Shaker Heights in 1956, Dartmouth College in 1960, joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1961, then received an MBA from Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania. While at U.S. he was captain of the basketball team and won the Cleveland Basketball Foul Shooting contest. He played 6th man on the Dartmouth Basketball team when they last won the IVY League Championship in 1959. Several of his teammates went on to play in the NBA. Bob worked for Abbott Laboratories in Chicago and Mexico City where he became fluent in Spanish. In 1995 he moved to Miamisburg, OH where he served as Financial Officer at Midwest Fasteners, Inc. until he retired in 2017. Bob was an expert at solving crossword puzzles and an avid reader of history. In later years Bob enjoyed entertaining guests and family members with his love for karaoke. He is survived by his wife, Leta Fairbank (nee Clark) of Miamisburg, Ohio and originally from Shaker Heights, Ohio; daughters Wendy Anne Fairbank of Miamisburg, Ohio and Elsa Marie Fairbank (John Offenbacher) of Potomac, MD (mother Josephine (nee McNulty) (deceased); brother, Dr. Jonathan Fairbank (Louise) of Santa Fe, NM; sister, Marianne (Ken) Partlow of Olympia, WA; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. The family thanks Atria, Springboro, Ohio; , Ohio; and his kind and caring friend Robert Dwayne Russell. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association or Ohio's . Condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019