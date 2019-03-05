|
|
FEESER II, Robert L. "Bob" 61, of Springfield, passed away March 3, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 13, 1957 in Springfield, son of the late Robert L. and Edith E. (Johnson) Feeser. Bob had worked for over 30 years at Yost Superior and then at MMS Trucking. He enjoyed fishing and race cars. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tammy (Adkins) Feeser; children, Angela (Mark) Bozarth, Jennifer Feeser (Brent), and Robert "Bobby" (Christa) Feeser III; grandchildren, Jade and Kain Bozarth, Jase Feeser, and Carrie Feeser; siblings, Debbie Feeser-Campbell, Cindy Feeser-Johns, Kris (Sharon) Feeser, Albert Feeser, and Tina (Mark) Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Knights of Columbus, 2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019