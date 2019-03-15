FEIST, Robert Kurt Age 94 Died on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living in Columbus Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Anna (Mayer) Feist, sister-in-law Madeline (Billie) Feist and his wife of 57 years Ruth (Rosenthal) Feist. He is survived by his brother, Dr. John H. Feist, daughters, Bette (Frans Byvank) Feist, Debbie (Doug) King, grandchildren, Johanna (Kyle) Schmitt, Tom Byvank and Charlotte (Billy) Gibson and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 30, 1924. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1941. After he turned 18 he joined the US Army in 1943 becoming a U.S. citizen in 1944. He served in both the European and Pacific theaters. He graduated from The City College of New York with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1949 and he received a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. He worked for the US Corps of Engineers for several years before he met and married Ruth in 1953. They moved to Dayton, Ohio where he worked at Wright Patterson AFB Flight Dynamics Lab until he retired. He also taught evening classes at the Electrical Technical Institute at the University of Dayton. He volunteered at the Dayton Art Institute, House of Bread, was active in the Dayton Society of Professional Engineers, Temple Israel Dayton, League of Women Voters and the Dayton Jewish Federation. He moved to Columbus in 2015 where he volunteered at the Worthington and Dublin food pantries. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his grandchildren and was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all generations. Graveside Services will be on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, 45409 at 3:30 pm, Rabbi Karen Brodney-Halasz officiating. Shiva at the home of Deborah and Douglas King, Monday and Tuesday, March 18th and 19th at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions to Temple Israel Dayton or a . Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, handling arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary