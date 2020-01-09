|
FLOYD, Sr., Robert L. Age 84, of Dayton, born July 30, 1935 in Salem, AL, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Robert was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Dayton VA after 35 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lou Floyd; sister, Dorothy Morgan; brother, William Floyd; infant son, Christopher Devon Floyd; mother of his children, Lillian Floyd. He is survived by his loving children, Robyn (Michael) Simmons, Bobby and Antony Floyd; sisters, Helen Mims, Pearl Lowman; brother, J.W. "Hump" Stanford; granddaughter, Briyonna Floyd; grandson, Bobby Floyd; great grandchildren, Mason Floyd, Ariyonna Miraj; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020