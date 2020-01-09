Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Robert FLOYD Sr.

Robert FLOYD Sr. Obituary
FLOYD, Sr., Robert L. Age 84, of Dayton, born July 30, 1935 in Salem, AL, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Robert was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Dayton VA after 35 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lou Floyd; sister, Dorothy Morgan; brother, William Floyd; infant son, Christopher Devon Floyd; mother of his children, Lillian Floyd. He is survived by his loving children, Robyn (Michael) Simmons, Bobby and Antony Floyd; sisters, Helen Mims, Pearl Lowman; brother, J.W. "Hump" Stanford; granddaughter, Briyonna Floyd; grandson, Bobby Floyd; great grandchildren, Mason Floyd, Ariyonna Miraj; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
