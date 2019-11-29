|
|
FLYNN, Jr., Robert H. Age 73, of Bellbrook passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Robert was born in Dayton, OH on May 20, 1946 to the late Robert H. Flynn Sr. & Harriet "Opal" Flynn. He was also preceded in death by his son, Eric H. Flynn. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Flynn; son, Jason P. (Erin) Flynn; daughter-in-law, Kimberly D. Flynn; granddaughter, Madison Shook; sister, Marilyn L. Erk; brother-in-law, Robert W. (Bonnie Craigo) Dessecker; and many other relatives and friends. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He retired after 31 years at Ohio Bell/AT&T. Robert enjoyed gardening, fishing in Canada and Grand Lake St. Mary's, and was a connoisseur of fine wine. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-5pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Kettering Chapel. Robert will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019