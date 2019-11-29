Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
FLYNN, Jr., Robert H. Age 73, of Bellbrook passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Robert was born in Dayton, OH on May 20, 1946 to the late Robert H. Flynn Sr. & Harriet "Opal" Flynn. He was also preceded in death by his son, Eric H. Flynn. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Flynn; son, Jason P. (Erin) Flynn; daughter-in-law, Kimberly D. Flynn; granddaughter, Madison Shook; sister, Marilyn L. Erk; brother-in-law, Robert W. (Bonnie Craigo) Dessecker; and many other relatives and friends. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He retired after 31 years at Ohio Bell/AT&T. Robert enjoyed gardening, fishing in Canada and Grand Lake St. Mary's, and was a connoisseur of fine wine. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-5pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Kettering Chapel. Robert will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019
