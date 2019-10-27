|
FOLEY, Robert Bernard 93 of Lebanon, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born to Bernard M. and Gertrude L. (nee: Hizar) Foley on June 16, 1926. Robert was a 1944 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1949 graduate of Spartan School of Aeronautical Engineering. He went on to work for Wright Patt from 1950-1986 as a Logistics Engineer. Robert was a WWII veteran in the United States Army Air Corps, a member of the American Legion Post 186 in Lebanon, Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He enjoyed fishing, traveling to Myrtle Beach, watching OSU football and spending time with family. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia Foley. Robert is survived by his two loving daughters, Sandra Cooke of Waynesville and Linda (Robert) Feldmann of Oregonia, one son, John (Bethany) Foley of Clearwater Beach, FL, seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Heather) Foley, Whitney Foley, Lisa (John) Puckett, Robert (Sarah) Cooke, Kelli (Andrew) Foged, Joseph Feldmann and Katherine Feldmann, two great grandchildren, Abigail and Henry Puckett and one more on the way. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21st from 10:00AM-11:00AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM all at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Oct. 27, 2019