FOLEY, Jr., Robert E. 74, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019 in Springfield, Regional Medical Center. Bob was born February 12, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Robert and Edna (Cooke) Foley. He is survived by five children, Beth Payton, Jennifer Stevens, Robert T. Foley, Sean Foley and Brian Foley; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two siblings, Peg McAtee and Patrick (Laura) Foley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and a brother, Michael. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
