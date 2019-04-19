|
FOOKSMAN, Robert F. 90, of Kapolei, HI, departed earth on 3-6-19. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, 6-18-28. Robert raised his family in Dayton, Oh. Robert retired from Duriron Co. of Dayton, after 33 years. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Rosalind, who passed 9-29-17. He is survived by his children; Jan Palmer, Marc and his wife Susan Fooksman, Amy (Murphy) and her husband Tim, grandchildren Jill, Ricky, Kelly, Ryan and Casey. Also loving family and friends. Services will be held 4-30-19 at Mililani Memorial Park, Makai Chapel, HI.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019